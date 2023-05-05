Rebels kill 5 Indian soldiers in Indian-controlled Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Rebels fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir have triggered an explosive device during an encounter with the Indian army, killing five soldiers who were trying to flush them out of a forested area. The army says the rebels were hiding in a cave in an area with steep cliffs in the Jammu region. The rebel losses in the clash were not immediately known. It was the second major attack by rebels in the past two weeks at a time when Indian authorities are increasing security as they prepare to host a meeting of officials from the Group of 20 leading industrialized and developing nations on promoting tourism in the region later this month.

