Indian troops kill 2 rebels in Kashmir in ongoing operations

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian soldiers have killed two suspected militants in ongoing counterinsurgency operations in Kashmir a day after rebels fighting against Indian rule killed five soldiers in the disputed Himalayan region. An Indian army statement on Saturday said joint army, paramilitary and police teams “spotted and pinned down” the militants before killing one of them in a forested area in the southern Rajouri sector. The violence comes as Indian authorities are on high alert in Kashmir ahead of a meeting of officials from the Group of 20 leading industrialized and developing nations on promoting tourism in the region later this month. Separately on Saturday, government forces killed another militant in a gun battle in western Kunzer area.

