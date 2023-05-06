Iran hangs Iranian-Swedish man over 2018 attack killing 25

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has executed an Iranian-Swedish dual national accused of masterminding a 2018 attack on a military parade that killed at least 25 people. Farajollah Cha’ab, also known as Habib Asyoud, had been a leader of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, an Arab separatist movement that has conducted oil pipeline bombings and other attacks in Iran’s oil-rich Khuzestan province. That group had claimed the 2018 attack in its immediate aftermath. Sweden condemned the execution. Cha’ab also is one of several enemies of Tehran seized abroad in recent years amid tensions with the West.

