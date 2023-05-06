Jill Biden: Charles’ coronation was ‘just amazing to see’

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden says it was “just amazing” to be able to witness the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III in person. Biden represented the United States at Saturday’s ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. She told The Associated Press in a telephone interview afterward that it was a “surreal” experience to see the crowns placed on the head of the king and his wife, Queen Camilla. Jill Biden says it was an honor to represent her country at the coronation and it meant a lot that she could bring Finnegan Biden, one of her granddaughters, with her for the milestone event.

