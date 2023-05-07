Serbia’s education minister resigns following mass shootings

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s education minister has submitted his resignation following two mass shootings, one of them at a primary school, left 17 people dead. Education Minister Branko Ruzic is the first Serbian official to resign over the shootings despite widespread calls for more senior officials to step down in the wake of the back-to-back bloodshed. Ruzic cited the “catastrophic tragedy that has engulfed our country” in explaining his decision on Sunday. Meanwhile, the European country’s government urged citizens to turn in all unregistered weapons or run the risk of a prison sentence. The Interior Ministry says individuals who hand over illegally kept weapons between Monday and June 8th will not face any charges.

