Yoon, Kishida vow better Seoul-Tokyo ties following summit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is calling for officials to map out specific steps to hasten security and economic cooperation with Japan following his weekend summit in Seoul with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Kishida during Sunday’s meeting expressed sympathy toward Koreans forced into industrial slavery during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula as the leaders vowed to overcome historical grievances and strengthen cooperation in the face of the North Korean nuclear threat and other challenges. Yoon, Kishida and President Joe Biden are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Group of Seven meetings in Hiroshima later this month.

