Amazon films, series to get wider distribution via licensing

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it will distribute original films and TV shows, like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” to other media outlets for the first time. The company said in a news release it will license the works under a new unit called Amazon MGM Studios Distribution. The division will expand the number of titles currently offered by Hollywood studio MGM’s vast library, which Amazon recently purchased for $8.5 billion. At launch, Amazon says it will offer several series and films including “Coming 2 America” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Last week, the company said it would add Amazon Originals to its free, ad-supported service Freevee.

