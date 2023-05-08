Israeli aircraft strike Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza Strip

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli aircraft have conducted strikes on Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military says, and residents have report blasts in the Palestinian enclave. Witnesses said an explosion hit the top floor of an apartment building in Gaza City and a house in the southern city of Rafah. Palestinian media said several people were injured. There was no immediate confirmation from health authorities. The airstrikes come as tension has been boiling between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip, which is ruled by the militant Hamas group. Last week, Gaza militants fired several salvos of rockets toward southern Israel, and Israeli military responded with airstrikes.

