King Charles III takes day off after busy coronation weekend

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III rested on the third day of his long coronation weekend. Monday was, after all, a holiday declared in honor of his crowning and he had spent several whirlwind days of elaborately choreographed public festivities capped with an off-the-cuff cameo on “American Idol.” Other royals picked up the mantle of service the king had called for in declaring the “Big Help Out” that was said to draw millions to volunteer a couple of hours on their day off. Prince William, heir to the throne, operated a small backhoe with his youngest son, Prince Louis, as his family helped renovate a Scout hut.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.