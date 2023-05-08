Macron leads ceremony marking end of WWII in Europe

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has led the traditional ceremony on Paris’ Champs-Elysees Monday commemorating May 8, the day that marked the end of World War II in Europe in 1945. He laid a wreath and a brass band played the Marseillaise. To limit disruptions amid ongoing opposition to Macron and his contested pension reforms, police banned gatherings around the area of the ceremony in the French capital, and in Lyon in the vicinity of where the president will travel later in the day. In Lyon, Macron is paying tribute to the French Resistance movement and one of its leaders, Jean Moulin. Macron is visiting Montluc prison, where Moulin was detained and tortured by the Gestapo.

