War overshadows holiday integral to Russian identity

Victory Day is Russia’s most important secular holiday, lauding two tenets that are central to its identity: military might and moral rectitude. But the war in Ukraine undermines both this year. Many regions have canceled their observances of the 78th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s capitulation in World War II because of concerns the events could be targets for Ukrainian attacks. However, Moscow’s Red Square military parade will go ahead on Tuesday despite Russia’s claim of an attempted Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin. For all the fearsome armaments that will be on display, Russia’s failure to make gains in Ukraine has undermined the image of its army’s indomitability.

By The Associated Press

