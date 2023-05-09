Texas mall victims include several members from two families

DALLAS (AP) — The eight people killed in a shooting at a mall near Dallas over the weekend represent a multicultural cross-section of the area’s increasingly diverse suburbs. They include two elementary school-age sisters, grades two and four. Their mother was in critical condition. Also killed at Allen Premium Outlets were three members of a Korean American family, a couple and their son. Another son was wounded in the attack and is still in the hospital. Another victim was a 20-year-old security guard at the sprawling outdoor mall who previously worked at a clothing store there.

By JAMIE STENGLE, VANESSA A. ALVAREZ and REBECCA REYNOLDS Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.