Toll of northeast India clashes now 60 dead, 35K displaced

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Indian officials say security measures are keeping the peace in a remote northeastern state where 60 people were killed and 35,000 civilians were displaced by rioting and ethnic clashes last week. Manipur state’s chief minister said Monday around 230 people were injured and about 1,700 houses were burned by protesters. He said thousands of civilians, escorted by security personnel, are returning home and the situation has been brought under control. Violence in Manipur broke after protests by more than 50,000 Kukis and members of other predominantly Christian tribal communities. They were protesting the majority Hindu community’s demands for certain benefits including bank loans and rights to farm forest land.

