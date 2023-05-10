5.4 magnitude earthquake near Tokyo causes minor injuries, damage

TOKYO (AP) — An earthquake has shaken Japan’s capital, Tokyo, and surrounding areas, injuring several people and causing minor damage. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake on Thursday had a 5.4 magnitude and its epicenter was in Chiba prefecture, southeast of Tokyo. No tsunami warning was issued. Japan’s Kyodo news agency said four people were hurt, including a man who was hit by a falling ceiling light. Some rail service was canceled or delayed. Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone nations, and a massive 2011 quake and subsequent tsunami killed thousands and caused a cataclysmic meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

