Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:21 AM

Egyptian TV station announces Gaza cease-fire, but Israeli-Palestinian fighting persists

By FARES AKRAM and ILAN BEN ZION
Associated Press

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian militants have fired hundreds of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, while Israel is pressing ahead with a series of airstrikes that have killed 21 Palestinians, including three senior militants and at least 10 civilians. As the fighting continued, a state-run Egyptian TV station announced that Egypt had brokered a cease-fire. But shortly after the announcement, more rockets were fired toward Israel, raising questions about if or when a truce would take effect.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content