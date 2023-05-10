Egyptian TV station announces Gaza cease-fire, but Israeli-Palestinian fighting persists

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian militants have fired hundreds of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, while Israel is pressing ahead with a series of airstrikes that have killed 21 Palestinians, including three senior militants and at least 10 civilians. As the fighting continued, a state-run Egyptian TV station announced that Egypt had brokered a cease-fire. But shortly after the announcement, more rockets were fired toward Israel, raising questions about if or when a truce would take effect.

By FARES AKRAM and ILAN BEN ZION Associated Press

