German leaders fail to reach breakthrough in dispute over growing cost of hosting migrants

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged a further 1 billion euros Wednesday for communities struggling to provide housing, schools and other basic services to a growing number of migrants. The pledge was part of a package of measures agreed between Scholz and the governors of Germany’s 16 states, who have been arguing for months over who has to pay for the rising costs. But the meeting failed to reach a breakthrough on the fundamental issue around federal funding, which the two sides said they hoped to resolve by November. Scholz said there was also agreement to digitize the process of handling asylum requests and accelerated deportations for people whose bids are rejected. More than 100,000 people applied for asylum in Germany from January to April.

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press

