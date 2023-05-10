Missouri lawmakers ban gender-affirming care, trans athletes; Kansas City moves to defy state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Transgender minors in Missouri won’t have access to puberty blockers, hormones or surgery under newly passed legislation. Lawmakers also approved a ban on transgender girls and women playing on female sports teams at all levels of school. Lawmakers approved the two bills Wednesday. Republican Gov. Mike Parson is expected to sign both. But local officials in Kansas City moved to defy the state, as they heard testimony about creating a sanctuary for people seeking gender-affirming treatment. The ban on gender-affirming care exempts minors already receiving it but also affects some adults. Missouri’s Medicaid program will no longer cover gender-affirming care, and transgender and nonbinary prisoners and inmates could not get surgeries.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE and JOHN HANNA Associated Press

