North Carolina governor makes last-minute plea to block new abortion limits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Democratic governor is rallying voters in a last-minute bid to persuade a Republican to sustain his expected veto of a bill banning most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy. Gov. Roy Cooper’s visit to Wilmington on Wednesday marks the second stop on his cross-state tour to urge the constituents of four GOP state lawmakers to demand they uphold abortion access. Cooper singled out those lawmakers after they expressed hesitance about further restrictions during their campaigns last year. Most abortions in North Carolina are currently banned after 20 weeks. The bill would also cap abortions at 20 weeks in cases of rape or incest and 24 weeks for certain fetal anomalies.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

