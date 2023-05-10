South Korea to lift quarantine mandate for COVID-19 and end testing recommendation for travelers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea will drop its COVID-19 quarantine requirements and end testing recommendations for international arrivals starting June 1. In lowering the coronavirus alert level from “critical” to plainly “alert” starting June 1, health authorities will also lift mask mandates in pharmacies and small clinics. Wearing masks will still be required in large hospitals and long-term care facilities and other medical venues with high infection risks. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said isolation will be recommended for five days instead of a required seven-day quarantine for virus carriers. Travelers had been advised to take PCR tests within three days of arriving, but that recommendation will also be lifted.

