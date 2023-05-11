Debt limit fight: Biden meeting with Congress leaders put off until next week as staff talks proceed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden’s follow-up meeting with congressional leaders on averting a potential default has been postponed until next week. The meeting was originally set for this Friday after Biden met Tuesday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other Republican and Democratic congressional leaders. The Whire House presented the news as positive, with staff-level talks on raising the debt limit continuing through the weekend.

