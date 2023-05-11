New fighting kills 2 Palestinian militant commanders, elderly man in Israel as Egypt pushes truce
By FARES AKRAM and ILAN BEN ZION
Associated Press
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have killed two militant commanders, while a 70-year-old man has been killed by Palestinian rocket fire in the first fatality inside Israel during a current wave of fighting. The continuing bloodshed, which has left 28 Palestinians dead, came despite Egyptian efforts to broker a cease-fire. It is the worst bout of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza in months, with at least 10 civilians — mostly women and children — among the dead. The conflagration, now in its third day, comes at a time of soaring tensions and spiking violence over the past year in the occupied West Bank.