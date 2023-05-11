New Mexico woman accused in January death of her newborn son, who was found in a hospital trash can

ARTESIA, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old New Mexico woman has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the January death of her newborn son. Artesia police say Alexee Trevizo was taken into custody Wednesday after a lengthy investigation. They say Treviso gave birth Jan. 27 in an Artesia hospital bathroom before she allegedly put the infant in a trash can. Investigators say Trevizo had gone to the hospital’s emergency room for back pains and was told that lab tests showed she was pregnant and in labor. Police say Trevizo allegedly locked herself in a bathroom, where she gave birth to a baby boy, tied him up in a trash bag and hid him underneath trash.

