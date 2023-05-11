Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:54 AM

Senate votes to limit critical habitat designation for imperiled species and drop bat’s protections

By JOHN FLESHER
AP Environmental Writer

The U.S. Senate has voted to overturn two Biden administration policies intended to protect endangered species. Senators narrowly called for reinstating a rule adopted under former President Donald Trump that limited which lands and waters could be designated as places for imperiled animals and plants to receive federal protection. The Biden administration had rescinded that rule. Senators also voted Thursday to drop an endangered species listing for the northern long-eared bat. President Joe Biden has threatened to veto both measures, if the House passes them.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content