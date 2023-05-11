US Abrams tanks for training Ukrainian forces arrive in Germany ahead of schedule

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Abrams tanks needed for training Ukrainian forces have arrived in Germany slightly ahead of schedule, and are on their way to the Grafenwoehr Army base where the training will begin in two to three weeks. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tells the Senate Appropriations defense subcommittee that by the time the Ukrainians complete that training, the Abrams tanks currently being built specifically for Ukraine will be ready. The tank training will be the latest and most lethal new layer of combat instruction the U.S. is providing Ukraine’s troops to give them the best chance to overwhelm and punch through Russia’s battle lines. Over the past few months, U.S. troops have trained more than 8,800 Ukrainians.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP Associated Press

