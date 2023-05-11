Woman’s death by stray bullet authorities say Texas neighbor fired called ‘senseless crime’

HOUSTON (AP) — The family of woman who was asleep when she was hit by a stray bullet says it was a “senseless crime.” Authorities say the bullet was fired by her Texas neighbor as he was shooting at car thieves. Bethany Mefford was found in her bed Wednesday morning. Investigators allege Mefford was killed by a bullet fired hours earlier by a neighbor after he saw people breaking into vehicles at his suburban Houston apartment complex. Court records didn’t list an attorney for Lewis. Mefford’s aunt says her niece’s death highlights the need for people to be more responsible with their guns.

