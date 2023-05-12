Inflation in Argentina leaves familes struggling to feed themselves

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Gimena Páez could barely pay her bills. Then inflation in Argentina started rising even faster. The value of the country’s currency plunged, making many goods unobtainable. Getting enough food for herself and her 11-year-old daughter became a daily struggle for Páez. Inflation has been a problem across the world but Argentina is second in a World Bank ranking of countries with the highest food inflation, at 107% over the past year. For many in Argentina, paying bills has taken a backseat to a more pressing basic problem: getting food.

