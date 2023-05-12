Pakistani court frees former Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has left a high court in Islamabad after it granted him broad protection from arrest in multiple legal cases. Friday’s ruling is a victory for the former prime minister in his standoff with the government that sparked days of rioting by his followers. The Islamabad High Court gave Khan protection from arrest for two weeks in connection to a graft charge and protection until Monday on other charges against him. The government, which had vowed to bring Khan into custody, said it would respect the ruling. Khan faces around 100 charges including fomenting violence and corruption.

