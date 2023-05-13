China and Russia are increasing their military collaboration, Japan’s foreign minister warns
By KARL RITTER and DAVID KEYTON
Associated Press
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has expressed concern about Russian and Chinese military cooperation in Asia, saying the security situation in Europe could not be separated from that in the Indo-Pacific region since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a meeting of European and Indo-Pacific foreign ministers in Sweden, Hayashi said Russia’s war in Ukraine had “shaken the very foundation of the international order” and must face a united response by the international community. Japan firmly backs Ukraine in the war, but China says it remains neutral while declaring a ”no limits” relationship with Moscow and blaming the U.S. and NATO for provoking the conflict.