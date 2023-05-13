Germany announces $3 billion military aid package for Ukraine ahead of expected Zelenskyy visit

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it’s providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. The announcement came on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s first visit to Germany since Russia invaded his country last year. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius says Berlin wants to show with the latest package of arms “that Germany is serious in its support” for Ukraine. Zelenskyy’s visit on Sunday is regarded in Berlin as a sign that relations between Ukraine and Germany have improved markedly after a rocky patch. Zelenskyy and Chancellor Olaf Scholz are then expected to fly to the western city of Aachen for Zelenskyy to receive the Charlemagne Prize.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.