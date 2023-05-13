Germany announces $3 billion military aid package for Ukraine before possible Zelenskyy visit

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it’s providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. The announcement Saturday came as preparations were underway in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia invaded his country last year. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin wants to show with the latest package of arms “that Germany is serious in its support” for Ukraine. The visit has yet to be officially confirmed. But it would be a sign that relations between Ukraine and Germany have improved after a rocky patch.

