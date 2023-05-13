Liverpool holds Eurovision Song Contest final, with Sweden favored and Ukraine in spotlight

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest is taking place Saturday in Liverpool. This year’s theme is “united by music,” and the event fuses the soul of English port city that birthed The Beatles with the spirit of war-battered Ukraine. Britain is hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine, which won last year’s competition, and the show will include performances by Ukrainian musicians including 2022 Eurovision winner Kalush Orchestra. Swedish singer Loreen is bookies’ favorite to win the competition, with Finnish party rapper Käärijä also a strong contender. Twenty-six countries are competing in the grand final, with the winner decided by a mix of jury and public votes.

