One dead as tornado hits south Texas town near the Gulf coast

PORT ISABEL, Texas (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed when a tornado struck the southernmost tip of Texas on the Gulf coast. Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen says 10 people were also injured, two critically. The tornado damaged dozens of homes and knocked down power lines in the unincorporated community of Laguna Heights, near South Padre Island. It hit at about 4 a.m. Saturday. National Weather Service meteorologist Angelica Soria in Brownsville says a team is assessing the damage to determine wind speeds. The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado that caused damage but no reported deaths.

