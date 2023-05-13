Poland detects object in its airspace that flew from Belarus, likely observation balloon

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Defense Ministry says it has detected an object in its airspace that flew in from the direction of Belarus and that it’s probably an observation balloon. The ministry tweeted Saturday that radar contact with the object was lost near the town of Rypin in central Poland. The ministry said that the Territorial Defense Forces were deployed to search for the object. The development follows two other known incursions into Poland’s air space since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which lies on Poland’s eastern border.

