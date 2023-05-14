Family with disabled children among hundreds of Gaza’s homeless after latest fighting with Israel

When the Nabhan family learned their home was about to be bombed by Israel, they rushed to get their four children with special needs out of the building. Everyone was safe, but the three-story building was flattened. The airstrike left 42 members of the extended family homeless. It also left the children without their wheelchairs, crutches and medical equipment needed to move about. Israel says the building was used as a command center by the Islamic Jihad militant group. But the family denies the allegations and does not know why they were targeted. They are among some 600 people that rights groups say were left homeless by a five-day battle between Israel and Palestinian militants.

