New Chicago mayor’s progressive strategy to be tested amid public safety, growth concerns

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson is taking office Monday. He faces an influx of migrants in desperate need of shelter, pressure to build support among skeptical business leaders and summer months that historically bring a spike in violent crime. Progressives viewed Johnson’s election as evidence that bold stances lead to victory at the ballot box. Now his first term leading the nation’s third-largest city will test the former union organizer’s ability to turn those proposals into solutions for stubborn problems worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. Public safety, economic growth across the city and housing affordability top his list of priorities.

