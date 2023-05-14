Social Democrats projected to retain power in north German state of Bremen

BERLIN (AP) — Initial projections show Germany’s Social Democrats winning regional elections in northern state of Bremen. German public broadcasters ARD and ZDF reported that the Social Democrats received about 30% of Sunday’s vote, ahead of the center-right Christian Democratic Union with about 25%. The Social Democrats’ two junior coalition partners, the Greens and the Left party, were together projected to win more than 20%. The Social Democrats have governed the city of Bremen since World War II. The mayor says there are “good reasons” to continue the center-left alliance but added that he would also speak with the Christian Democrats. A final tally is not expected before Monday.

