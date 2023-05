Police says a crash between a bus and truck on a major highway in western Slovakia has injured 37 people. They say the accident closed the D2 highway that links the Slovak capital, Bratislava, with the neighboring Czech Republic. Details about the nature of the injuries have not been reeased but rescuers say some people were seriously hurt. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

