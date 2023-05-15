Government supporters call for Pakistani chief justice to quit over releasing ex-Premier Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Thousands of government supporters in Pakistan are calling on the country’s top judge to resign for ordering the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose dramatic arrest last week sparked deadly nationwide clashes. An estimated 20,000 demonstrators gathered in the capital, Islamabad, on Monday to protest outside the Supreme Court and demand the removal of the chief justice. Khan’s detention from an Islamabad courtroom sparked outrage among legions of his supporters, who set buildings and vehicles ablaze. A ruling by the Supreme Court last week led to Khan’s release on bail and protection from arrest, but has angered the government and its allies. An alliance of 13 political parties affiliated with the ruling party has called for the protests.

