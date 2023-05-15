Pakistani police say tribal clashes over coal mine rights killed 15 in remote northwest region

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say clashes between two tribes feuding over the ownership of a coal mine in the country’s remote northwest left 15 men dead and several wounded. The fighting erupted on Monday between the Sunny Khel and Zarghun Khel tribes in Dara Adam Khel, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province along the border with Afghanistan. According to a local police official, the men were armed with handguns and assault rifles and the fighting lasted for hours. Security forces were summoned to bring the situation under control and order was restored later. The two tribes have fought over the ownership rights for the mine since 2019. Police are investigating.

