Sudan military chief freezes bank accounts of rival armed group in battle for control of the nation

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military chief says he is freezing all bank accounts of a rival paramilitary force. It’s the latest step in the fight for control of the resource-rich nation. The army commander says the freeze targets all accounts of the Rapid Support Forces in Sudanese banks as well as accounts of companies belonging to the group. For over a month, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a power struggle that has forced tens of thousands to flee to neighboring countries. Over the past decade, the RSF amassed great wealth through the gradual acquisition of Sudanese financial institutions and gold reserves.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.