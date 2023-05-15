UK pledges attack drones, more missiles as Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets prime minister on European tour

LONDON (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received a promise of more missiles and attack drones from Britain to support his battle against Russian forces in Ukraine. Zelenskyy met Monday with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a staunch ally. The U.K. was the fifth European country Zelenskky visited in three days to secure more military aid before a long-planned Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake Russian-occupied territory. He said one of the missions of his European travels was to build a “fighter jet coalition” to provide Ukraine with vital air power. Britain said it would train Ukrainian fighter pilots but not offer any jets. Zelenskyy also visited Italy, the Vatican, Germany and France during his travels that started Saturday.

By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press

