US Virgin Islands says it can’t find Elon Musk to serve a subpoena in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands is asking a federal judge to help it serve billionaire Elon Musk with a subpoena for documents in its lawsuit seeking to hold JPMorgan Chase liable for sex trafficking acts committed by businessman Jeffrey Epstein. Lawyers asked Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan on Monday to let it serve the subpoena on Tesla Inc. because it has not been able to give the papers to Musk or his lawyers. The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands said it believes Epstein may have referred or tried to refer Musk to JPMorgan.