Amnesty: Executions worldwide increased by 53% in 2022, rose in Iran, Saudi Arabia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Amnesty International says executions worldwide increased by 53% in 2022 from a year earlier, with a significant rise in Iran and Saudi Arabia. In an annual report, Amnesty says 70% of the executions in the Middle East and North Africa were carried out in Iran, where their numbers rose by 83% from 314 in 2021 to 576 in 2022. The number of executions in Saudi Arabia tripled from 65 in 2021 to 196 in 2022. Notable increases were also recorded in Kuwait, Myanmar, the Palestinian territories, Singapore and the United States. According to Amnesty, 20 countries are known to have executed a total of 883 people, compared to 579 in 18 countries in 2021.

