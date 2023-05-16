Cannes Film Festival kicks off with Johnny Depp, ‘Jeanne du Barry’ and a jury led by Ruben Östlund

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes red carpet springs to life again Tuesday as the 76th Cannes Film Festival gets underway with the premiere of the Louis XV period drama “Jeanne du Barry,” with Johnny Depp. This year’s Cannes is unspooling against the backdrop of labor unrest. Protests that have roiled France in recent months over changes to its pension system are planned to run during the festival, albeit at a distance from the festival’s main hub. Meanwhile, a strike by screenwriters in ongoing in Hollywood. But with a festival lined with some much-anticipated big-budget films, including “Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny” and “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the party is sure to go on.

