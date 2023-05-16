Washington state Senate OKs bill keeping drugs illegal, boosting resources for housing and treatment

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s Senate has quickly approved a major new drug policy. Senators sent the measure to the House, saying it strikes a balance between public order and compassion for those struggling with substance abuse. Democratic and Republican leaders reached a compromise between liberals who believe drugs should be decriminalized and conservatives who insist the threat of jail is necessary to force people into treatment. The bill retains criminal penalties for drug possession, but police and prosecutors would be encouraged to divert cases for treatment. The measure provides millions to create new diversion programs and addiction treatment centers. Gov. Jay Inslee called lawmakers into the special session that began Tuesday.

By ED KOMENDA and GENE JOHNSON Associated Press

