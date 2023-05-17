European nations zoom in on establishing system to pinpoint how much damage Russia caused in Ukraine

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Leaders from across Europe are putting the final touches on a system that should establish the damage Russia is causing during the war in Ukraine. They are working on it at a summit in the hopes Russia can be forced to compensate victims and help rebuild Ukraine once the conflict is over. The war has been the dominant topic during the meeting in Reykjavík, Iceland, where delegations from the Council of Europe discussed how the continent’s preeminent human rights organization can support Kyiv.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.