Former French President Sarkozy loses appeal on corruption conviction; prison sentence upheld

PARIS (AP) — A French appeals court on Wednesday upheld a one-year prison sentence for former President Nicolas Sarkozy on a conviction for corruption and influence peddling. His lawyer said he will take the case further to France’s highest court. He would not have to serve time until a final ruling. He could ask to serve his sentence at home. Sarkozy was convicted in 2021 of trying to bribe a magistrate in exchange for information about a legal case in which he was implicated. It was the first time in modern French history that a former president was convicted of corruption and sentenced to prison. Sarkozy denies wrongdoing. He was president from 2007 to 2012.

