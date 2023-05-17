Limo service manager convicted of manslaughter in New York crash that killed 20

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A limousine service manager has been convicted of manslaughter in a crash that killed 20 people in rural New York. The 2018 crash was one of the deadliest U.S. road wrecks in two decades. Jurors reached the verdict against Nauman Hussain on Wednesday, their second day of deliberations. Hussain faces the possibility of up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced May 31. Packed with birthday revelers, the stretch-style SUV went off the road in 2018 after the vehicle’s brakes failed. The limo hit a car and trees before stopping in a streambed in Schoharie, a village west of Albany. Seventeen passengers, the driver and two bystanders were killed. Prosecutors said Hussain intentionally failed to conduct routine inspections that would have revealed brake defects and prevented the wreck.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.