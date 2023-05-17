New Mexico gunman who killed 3 wore bulletproof vest, left note

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a high school student who killed three women in northwestern New Mexico with an indiscriminate spray of gunfire left a cryptic note presaging “the end of the chapter” and wore a bulletproof vest that he discarded before being shot to death by police. Police in Farmington, New Mexico, announced new details of their investigation Wednesday as they search for motivations behind the shooting. On Monday, a 18-year-old shooter sprayed gunfire as he walked through his own neighborhood, before being confronted by police and fatally shot outside a church. Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said shooter Beau Wilson was wearing a vest with steel plates during the rampage, and that a note was found in his pocket.

By MORGAN LEE, RIO YAMAT and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press

