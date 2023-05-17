Pakistani police surround Imran Khan’s home, claim former leader is hiding suspects in recent riots
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Police have surrounded the home of former Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, claiming he is sheltering dozens of people who were allegedly involved in violent protests over his recent detention. Wednesday’s police deployment was likely to anger Khan’s many followers. It raised concerns about possible new clashes between them and the security forces. Last week, Khan supporters attacked public property and military installations after he was dragged out of a courtroom and detained. Ten people were killed in the violence, and more than 4,000 were arrested. Human rights groups say they are alarmed by government plans to try those suspected of involvement in the protests in military courts.